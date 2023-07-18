Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)’s quick and current ratios

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1014693 shares were traded. GNRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $143.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $141.92.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GNRC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Jagdfeld Aaron sold 5,000 shares for $149.15 per share. The transaction valued at 745,750 led to the insider holds 612,690 shares of the business.

Kanuru Rajendra Kumar sold 250 shares of GNRC for $37,288 on Jul 03. The EVP, GC, Corp. Secretary now owns 16,618 shares after completing the transaction at $149.15 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Jagdfeld Aaron, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $108.12 each. As a result, the insider received 540,600 and left with 617,690 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GNRC now has a Market Capitalization of 8.89B and an Enterprise Value of 10.68B. As of this moment, Generac’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNRC has reached a high of $282.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 124.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 116.69.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GNRC traded 1.21M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.4M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 61.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.73M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GNRC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.83M with a Short Ratio of 4.83M, compared to 4.49M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.77% and a Short% of Float of 8.92%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for GNRC, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 20, 2013 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 09, 2013. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 09, 2010 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, Generac Holdlings Inc. analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $55.62, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $28.33.

