Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) Records 1.92% Price increase in Monday Trading

The closing price of Globalstar Inc. (AMEX: GSAT) was $1.06 for the day, up 1.92% from the previous closing price of $1.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3121098 shares were traded. GSAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0785 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0300.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of GSAT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on May 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $0.97 from $1.75 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Taylor Timothy Evan sold 395,000 shares for $1.15 per share. The transaction valued at 455,198 led to the insider holds 11,463,649 shares of the business.

Taylor Timothy Evan sold 395,000 shares of GSAT for $470,406 on Jun 14. The VP, Finance & Operations now owns 11,858,649 shares after completing the transaction at $1.19 per share. On Jun 05, another insider, Monroe James III, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 184,054 shares for $1.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 211,662 and bolstered with 6,115,790 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GSAT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.91B and an Enterprise Value of 2.10B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 35.91.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GSAT is 0.53, which has changed by -2,318.84% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,488.81% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GSAT has reached a high of $2.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0936, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3417.

Shares Statistics:

GSAT traded an average of 3.89M shares per day over the past three months and 2.36M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.81B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 685.33M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GSAT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 29.85M with a Short Ratio of 29.85M, compared to 29.56M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.66% and a Short% of Float of 4.36%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $51.98M to a low estimate of $50.83M. As of the current estimate, Globalstar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $36.8M, an estimated increase of 39.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $53.05M, an increase of 41.00% over than the figure of $39.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $54.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $51.22M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GSAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $221.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $188.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $209.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $148.5M, up 41.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $219.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $233.84M and the low estimate is $208.36M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.