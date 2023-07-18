Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Green Plains Inc.’s stock clocked out at $32.43, up 0.19% from its previous closing price of $32.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 572704 shares were traded. GPRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.12.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GPRE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Becker Todd A sold 42,000 shares for $31.78 per share. The transaction valued at 1,334,760 led to the insider holds 689,967 shares of the business.

van der Meulen Leslie sold 2,000 shares of GPRE for $64,540 on May 24. The EVP Product Mktg & Innovation now owns 31,546 shares after completing the transaction at $32.27 per share. On May 23, another insider, Treuer Alain, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $32.45 each. As a result, the insider received 649,000 and left with 252,999 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GPRE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.93B and an Enterprise Value of 2.35B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 90.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPRE has reached a high of $41.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.74.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GPRE traded 824.39K shares on average per day over the past three months and 685.17k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 58.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.33M. Insiders hold about 3.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 114.82% stake in the company. Shares short for GPRE as of Jun 29, 2023 were 6.74M with a Short Ratio of 6.74M, compared to 6.46M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.33% and a Short% of Float of 14.79%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.39 and -$1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.7. EPS for the following year is $2.17, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.25 and $1.04.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $815.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $921.7M to a low estimate of $668.88M. As of the current estimate, Green Plains Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.01B, an estimated decrease of -19.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $833.89M, a decrease of -12.70% over than the figure of -$19.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $961.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $691.59M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.66B, down -11.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.76B and the low estimate is $2.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.