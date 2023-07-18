Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH) Stocks Hit Low of $0.3459 Before Closing at $0.41

In the latest session, Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBNH) closed at $0.41 down -13.74% from its previous closing price of $0.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0653 from its previous closing price. On the day, 636233 shares were traded. GBNH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3459.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Greenbrook TMS Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GBNH now has a Market Capitalization of 16.72M and an Enterprise Value of 122.64M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.61 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GBNH has reached a high of $5.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6648, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6181.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GBNH has traded an average of 44.49K shares per day and 185.65k over the past ten days. A total of 30.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.83M. Insiders hold about 40.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.37% stake in the company. Shares short for GBNH as of Jun 29, 2023 were 37.33k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 39.76k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.09% and a Short% of Float of 0.33%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.74 and -$1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.92. EPS for the following year is -$0.34, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $19.13M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $20M to a low estimate of $18.3M. As of the current estimate, Greenbrook TMS Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.21M, an estimated increase of 34.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.2M, a decrease of -4.70% less than the figure of $34.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.6M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GBNH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $82.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $79.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $80.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $69.1M, up 16.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $97.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $99.8M and the low estimate is $95.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.