HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) Records 0.57 million Shares Traded, Reaches $62.21 High

After finishing at $62.21 in the prior trading day, HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) closed at $61.58, down -1.01%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 565462 shares were traded. HQY stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.32.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HQY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on October 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $77 from $64 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when Kessler Jon sold 27,230 shares for $60.96 per share. The transaction valued at 1,659,996 led to the insider holds 3,875 shares of the business.

Kessler Jon sold 19,588 shares of HQY for $1,177,660 on Jun 26. The PRESIDENT AND CEO now owns 6,129 shares after completing the transaction at $60.12 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, Rosner Elimelech, who serves as the EVP, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER of the company, sold 10,156 shares for $64.29 each. As a result, the insider received 652,925 and left with 70,334 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HQY now has a Market Capitalization of 5.26B and an Enterprise Value of 5.98B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HQY has reached a high of $79.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.22.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 600.71K shares per day over the past 3-months and 725.7k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 85.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.87M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.87% stake in the company. Shares short for HQY as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.08M with a Short Ratio of 3.08M, compared to 3.02M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.61% and a Short% of Float of 4.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.03 and $1.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.92. EPS for the following year is $2.52, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.78 and $2.25.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $240.09M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $245.56M to a low estimate of $237.7M. As of the current estimate, HealthEquity Inc.’s year-ago sales were $206.14M, an estimated increase of 16.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HQY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $987.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $975.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $981.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $861.75M, up 13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.18B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.