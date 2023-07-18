Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) Stocks Reach New Highs at $1.32 During Trading Session

After finishing at $1.27 in the prior trading day, Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) closed at $1.32, up 3.94%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 762721 shares were traded. HRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HRTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on May 27, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HRTX now has a Market Capitalization of 158.02M and an Enterprise Value of 254.93M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.24 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HRTX has reached a high of $5.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3762, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4706.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.03M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 119.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.78M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.55% stake in the company. Shares short for HRTX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 22.44M with a Short Ratio of 22.44M, compared to 23.38M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.74% and a Short% of Float of 22.45%.

Earnings Estimates

