High and low EPS estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE)’s current quarter

The price of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) closed at $5.73 in the last session, down -4.18% from day before closing price of $5.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2357406 shares were traded. HIVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.72.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HIVE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 64.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HIVE now has a Market Capitalization of 483.27M and an Enterprise Value of 511.44M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.81 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIVE has reached a high of $7.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.11.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HIVE traded on average about 1.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.66M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 121.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.40M. Shares short for HIVE as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.17M with a Short Ratio of 4.17M, compared to 4.8M on May 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$1.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.44 and -$1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.81. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $22.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.1M to a low estimate of $22.1M. As of the current estimate, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $44.2M, an estimated decrease of -50.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.7M, a decrease of -6.60% over than the figure of -$50.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $26.7M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $127.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $127.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $127.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $106.32M, up 20.00% from the average estimate.