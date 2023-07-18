Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Stocks Hit Low of $3.7700 Before Closing at $3.83

In the latest session, Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) closed at $3.83 down -7.93% from its previous closing price of $4.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 22496441 shares were traded. HUT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3109 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7700.

For a deeper understanding of Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.90 and its Current Ratio is at 9.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUT now has a Market Capitalization of 844.77M and an Enterprise Value of 857.55M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.37 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.75.

The Beta on a monthly basis for HUT is 3.04, which has changed by 8,960.40% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,488.81% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HUT has reached a high of $4.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5082, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8569.

For the past three months, HUT has traded an average of 10.89M shares per day and 20.27M over the past ten days. A total of 220.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 183.08M. Insiders hold about 5.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.72% stake in the company. Shares short for HUT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 10.96M with a Short Ratio of 10.96M, compared to 11.38M on May 30, 2023.