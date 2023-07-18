I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Blink Charging Co. (BLNK).

As of close of business last night, Blink Charging Co.’s stock clocked out at $6.62, up 3.60% from its previous closing price of $6.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1763992 shares were traded. BLNK stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.27.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BLNK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on March 28, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when FARKAS MICHAEL D sold 60,000 shares for $5.84 per share. The transaction valued at 350,220 led to the insider holds 3,372,616 shares of the business.

FARKAS MICHAEL D sold 50,000 shares of BLNK for $275,200 on Jun 28. The Dir. Former Chairman & CEO now owns 3,432,616 shares after completing the transaction at $5.50 per share. On Jun 27, another insider, FARKAS MICHAEL D, who serves as the Dir. Former Chairman & CEO of the company, sold 36,000 shares for $5.39 each. As a result, the insider received 194,148 and left with 3,420,616 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLNK now has a Market Capitalization of 411.72M and an Enterprise Value of 314.93M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.31 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLNK has reached a high of $26.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.31.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BLNK traded 2.07M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.25M. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BLNK as of Jun 29, 2023 were 15.29M with a Short Ratio of 15.29M, compared to 14.17M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24.59% and a Short% of Float of 28.46%.

Earnings Estimates

