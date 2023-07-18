iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) Rise 2.42% in Day Trading, Closes at $4.24

The price of iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) closed at $4.24 in the last session, up 2.42% from day before closing price of $4.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 871780 shares were traded. IHRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0400.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IHRT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 11.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 11.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on March 28, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $4 from $6.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when PITTMAN ROBERT W bought 88,028 shares for $2.88 per share. The transaction valued at 253,441 led to the insider holds 1,971,323 shares of the business.

Hamilton Scott D bought 2,000 shares of IHRT for $5,718 on May 05. The insider now owns 21,146 shares after completing the transaction at $2.86 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, MCGUINNESS MICHAEL B, who serves as the EVP-Finance & Deputy CFO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,017 and bolstered with 148,535 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IHRT now has a Market Capitalization of 607.53M and an Enterprise Value of 6.72B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.73 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IHRT has reached a high of $10.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2800, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.7495.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IHRT traded on average about 1.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.28M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 148.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.35M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.78% stake in the company. Shares short for IHRT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.58M with a Short Ratio of 5.58M, compared to 8.64M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.90% and a Short% of Float of 7.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has iHeartMedia, Inc. analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $17.71, with high estimates of $11.14 and low estimates of $43.04.

