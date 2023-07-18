Inogen Inc. (INGN) expected to report EPS of -$0.59 for the current quarter

In the latest session, Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN) closed at $9.11 up 2.47% from its previous closing price of $8.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 832851 shares were traded. INGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.58.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Inogen Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Glezer Stanislav sold 1,576 shares for $28.16 per share. The transaction valued at 44,380 led to the insider holds 1,499 shares of the business.

Somer Jason sold 1,145 shares of INGN for $32,243 on Sep 01. The EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary now owns 1,161 shares after completing the transaction at $28.16 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INGN now has a Market Capitalization of 210.64M and an Enterprise Value of 58.82M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.16 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INGN has reached a high of $32.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.24.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, INGN has traded an average of 398.65K shares per day and 415.65k over the past ten days. A total of 23.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.53M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.41% stake in the company. Shares short for INGN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 782.35k with a Short Ratio of 0.78M, compared to 1.25M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.38% and a Short% of Float of 4.79%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.46 and a low estimate of -$0.69, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.48, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.05 and -$2.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.35. EPS for the following year is -$1.63, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.2 and -$2.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $92.2M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $97M to a low estimate of $84.2M. As of the current estimate, Inogen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $103.38M, an estimated decrease of -10.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $102.96M, a decrease of -2.30% over than the figure of -$10.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $113M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $83.4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $388M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $318.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $369.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $377.24M, down -2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $393.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $423M and the low estimate is $339M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.