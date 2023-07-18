Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) Stocks Reach New Highs at $11.30 During Trading Session

After finishing at $11.29 in the prior trading day, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) closed at $11.30, up 0.09%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 720611 shares were traded. ICPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.20.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ICPT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, H.C. Wainwright on July 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $19 from $8 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ICPT now has a Market Capitalization of 471.06M and an Enterprise Value of 370.51M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.26 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ICPT has reached a high of $21.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.94.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.42M shares per day over the past 3-months and 980.29k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 41.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.09M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ICPT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7.19M with a Short Ratio of 7.19M, compared to 5.17M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.25% and a Short% of Float of 17.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.72, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.68, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$3.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.27 and -$4.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.94. EPS for the following year is $1.34, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.5 and -$0.53.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $79.57M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $82.99M to a low estimate of $73.39M. As of the current estimate, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $71.76M, an estimated increase of 10.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $84.69M, an increase of 9.20% less than the figure of $10.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $89.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $79.42M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ICPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $335.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $306.42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $320.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $285.71M, up 12.10% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $352.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $418.1M and the low estimate is $285.07M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.