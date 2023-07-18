Invest in AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) to keep your portfolio healthy

In the latest session, AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AWIN) closed at $0.45 down -21.33% from its previous closing price of $0.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1026 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20580955 shares were traded. AWIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7440 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4201.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AERWINS Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AWIN now has a Market Capitalization of 25.17M and an Enterprise Value of 32.04M. As of this moment, AERWINS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -41.46 whereas that against EBITDA is -25.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AWIN has reached a high of $18.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5090, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1319.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AWIN has traded an average of 178.39K shares per day and 2.39M over the past ten days. A total of 56.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.46M. Insiders hold about 34.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AWIN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 326.27k with a Short Ratio of 0.33M, compared to 238.71k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.58% and a Short% of Float of 0.81%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.02 and $0.02.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $53.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $53.23M and the low estimate is $53.23M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 76.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.