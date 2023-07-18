Invest in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) to keep your portfolio healthy

In the latest session, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) closed at $8.02 up 3.35% from its previous closing price of $7.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6724468 shares were traded. IOVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.55.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on May 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $17 from $11 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when MCPEAK MERRILL A bought 10,000 shares for $6.15 per share. The transaction valued at 61,500 led to the insider holds 70,150 shares of the business.

Rothbaum Wayne P. bought 10,000,000 shares of IOVA for $65,000,000 on Dec 02. The Director now owns 18,067,333 shares after completing the transaction at $6.50 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, MCPEAK MERRILL A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $6.31 each. As a result, the insider paid 63,100 and bolstered with 238,633 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IOVA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.98B and an Enterprise Value of 1.44B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IOVA has reached a high of $13.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.34.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IOVA has traded an average of 5.88M shares per day and 7.41M over the past ten days. A total of 213.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.85M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.98% stake in the company. Shares short for IOVA as of Jun 29, 2023 were 28.89M with a Short Ratio of 28.89M, compared to 21.65M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.87% and a Short% of Float of 14.17%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.41 and a low estimate of -$1.72, while EPS last year was -$0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.5, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.73 and -$3.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.31. EPS for the following year is -$1.51, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.71 and -$2.05.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $186.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $429.66M and the low estimate is $33.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 627.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.