Invest in United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) to keep your portfolio healthy

In the latest session, United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX: UAMY) closed at $0.35 up 6.21% from its previous closing price of $0.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0204 from its previous closing price. On the day, 534007 shares were traded. UAMY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3690 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3404.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of United States Antimony Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.60 and its Current Ratio is at 18.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 19 when EVANS GARY C bought 21,068 shares for $0.45 per share. The transaction valued at 9,481 led to the insider holds 956,849 shares of the business.

Bardswich Lloyd bought 10,000 shares of UAMY for $4,400 on Jan 19. The Director now owns 262,727 shares after completing the transaction at $0.44 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, EVANS GARY C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 300 shares for $0.45 each. As a result, the insider paid 135 and bolstered with 935,781 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UAMY now has a Market Capitalization of 37.12M and an Enterprise Value of 16.85M. As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UAMY has reached a high of $0.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3304, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3783.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UAMY has traded an average of 143.45K shares per day and 258.87k over the past ten days. A total of 106.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.07M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.30% stake in the company. Shares short for UAMY as of Jun 29, 2023 were 671.53k with a Short Ratio of 0.67M, compared to 772.42k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.63% and a Short% of Float of 0.67%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.