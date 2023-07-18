Is this a Prime Time To acquire Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) stock

In the latest session, Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) closed at $13.34 up 0.83% from its previous closing price of $13.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 691606 shares were traded. CDMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.01.

For a deeper understanding of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 13 when Richieri Richard A. sold 2,734 shares for $13.40 per share. The transaction valued at 36,636 led to the insider holds 4,035 shares of the business.

Kwietniak Matthew R. sold 252 shares of CDMO for $3,430 on Jul 12. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 15,984 shares after completing the transaction at $13.61 per share. On Jul 11, another insider, Ziebell Mark R, who serves as the V. P., General Counsel of the company, sold 5,015 shares for $13.86 each. As a result, the insider received 69,505 and left with 58,449 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CDMO now has a Market Capitalization of 836.81M and an Enterprise Value of 987.50M. As of this moment, Avid’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1667.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 90.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 111.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 83.59.

Over the past 52 weeks, CDMO has reached a high of $21.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.17.

For the past three months, CDMO has traded an average of 549.99K shares per day and 473.8k over the past ten days. A total of 62.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.26M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.13% stake in the company. Shares short for CDMO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.59M with a Short Ratio of 5.59M, compared to 6.07M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.91% and a Short% of Float of 10.56%.

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.2 and $0.12.

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $37.06M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $39.29M to a low estimate of $34M. As of the current estimate, Avid Bioservices Inc.’s year-ago sales were $36.69M, an estimated increase of 1.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $160.27M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $154.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $156.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $149.27M, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $191.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $200M and the low estimate is $184.67M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.