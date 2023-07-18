It’s a good day to be an Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) shareholder

The closing price of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) was $16.78 for the day, up 5.34% from the previous closing price of $15.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 597942 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RYTM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Roberts William T. sold 912 shares for $17.50 per share. The transaction valued at 15,960 led to the insider holds 7,872 shares of the business.

Mazabraud Yann sold 1,177 shares of RYTM for $31,814 on Feb 14. The EVP, Head of International now owns 3,827 shares after completing the transaction at $27.03 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Smith Hunter C, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 702 shares for $26.87 each. As a result, the insider received 18,863 and left with 59,406 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RYTM now has a Market Capitalization of 954.03M and an Enterprise Value of 661.22M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 28.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 19.67 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RYTM has reached a high of $34.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.65.

Shares Statistics:

RYTM traded an average of 724.56K shares per day over the past three months and 615.89k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.17M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.52% stake in the company. Shares short for RYTM as of Jun 29, 2023 were 11M with a Short Ratio of 11.00M, compared to 9.69M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.34% and a Short% of Float of 32.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by Rithm Capital Corp. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $16.78, with high estimates of $282.01 and low estimates of $4.58.

