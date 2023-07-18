It’s an appealing income play to consider Coya Therapeutics Inc. (COYA)

As of close of business last night, Coya Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.25, up 5.99% from its previous closing price of $4.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 948584 shares were traded. COYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0201.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of COYA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.70 and its Current Ratio is at 13.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COYA now has a Market Capitalization of 42.28M and an Enterprise Value of 58.10M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COYA has reached a high of $8.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.6793, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4780.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that COYA traded 130.12K shares on average per day over the past three months and 111.87k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 9.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.52M. Insiders hold about 17.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.66% stake in the company. Shares short for COYA as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.67k with a Short Ratio of 0.00M, compared to 44.22k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.04% and a Short% of Float of 0.04%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.37, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.28 and -$1.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.33. EPS for the following year is -$1.66, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.39 and -$1.93.