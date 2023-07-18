LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) was $4.50 for the day, down -6.25% from the previous closing price of $4.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2518376 shares were traded. LPSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LPSN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on July 12, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $6 from $3 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 24 when Osumi Norman M. sold 570 shares for $4.96 per share. The transaction valued at 2,827 led to the insider holds 47,099 shares of the business.

Greenberg Monica L. sold 1,003 shares of LPSN for $4,824 on Apr 13. The EVP, Policy & General Counsel now owns 108,861 shares after completing the transaction at $4.81 per share. On Apr 10, another insider, LOCASCIO ROBERT P, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 3,017 shares for $4.50 each. As a result, the insider received 13,576 and left with 391,418 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LPSN now has a Market Capitalization of 355.34M and an Enterprise Value of 700.91M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.42 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPSN has reached a high of $18.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1870, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.3904.

Shares Statistics:

LPSN traded an average of 2.52M shares per day over the past three months and 3.73M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 75.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.98M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LPSN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 6.59M with a Short Ratio of 6.59M, compared to 6.96M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.35% and a Short% of Float of 13.03%.

Earnings Estimates

