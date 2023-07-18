Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) closed at $4.24 in the last session, up 6.53% from day before closing price of $3.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 521031 shares were traded. MNMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9793.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MNMD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when Barrow Robert sold 15,502 shares for $3.20 per share. The transaction valued at 49,620 led to the insider holds 623,457 shares of the business.

Greenway Schond L. sold 11,635 shares of MNMD for $37,194 on Jun 27. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 248,031 shares after completing the transaction at $3.20 per share. On Jun 27, another insider, Karlin Dan, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 6,783 shares for $3.20 each. As a result, the insider received 21,697 and left with 378,722 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MNMD now has a Market Capitalization of 163.11M and an Enterprise Value of 33.77M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNMD has reached a high of $19.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5579, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2240.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MNMD traded on average about 481.14K shares per day over the past 3-months and 734.92k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 38.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.77M. Insiders hold about 14.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.62% stake in the company. Shares short for MNMD as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.06M with a Short Ratio of 3.06M, compared to 2.83M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.92% and a Short% of Float of 8.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.51 and a low estimate of -$0.56, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.53, with high estimates of -$0.5 and low estimates of -$0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.95 and -$2.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.17. EPS for the following year is -$1.84, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.39 and -$2.16.