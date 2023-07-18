Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2134174 shares were traded. KIND stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2100.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KIND’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.50 and its Current Ratio is at 18.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on June 27, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 10 when Orta John sold 2,500 shares for $3.24 per share. The transaction valued at 8,100 led to the insider holds 558,923 shares of the business.

Orta John sold 2,500 shares of KIND for $7,250 on Jun 12. The Head of Legal and Secretary now owns 561,423 shares after completing the transaction at $2.90 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Orta John, who serves as the Head of Legal and Secretary of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $2.31 each. As a result, the insider received 5,775 and left with 563,923 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KIND now has a Market Capitalization of 1.21B and an Enterprise Value of 705.82M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.34 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KIND has reached a high of $3.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7530, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3718.

Shares Statistics:

KIND traded an average of 1.74M shares per day over the past three months and 1.47M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 373.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 149.81M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KIND as of Jun 29, 2023 were 8.4M with a Short Ratio of 8.40M, compared to 4.04M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.24% and a Short% of Float of 5.82%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.28 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $54M to a low estimate of $53.02M. As of the current estimate, Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $54.54M, an estimated decrease of -1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $58.27M, an increase of 8.30% over than the figure of -$1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $58.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $58M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KIND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $243.34M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $223M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $228.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $212.76M, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $287.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $339.54M and the low estimate is $250M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.