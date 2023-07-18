Novan Inc. (NOVN) Stock Closes down -70.54% on Monday Trading

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) closed the day trading at $0.18 down -70.54% from the previous closing price of $0.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4310 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14741607 shares were traded. NOVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1502.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NOVN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on July 09, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when SANDERS MACHELLE sold 11,553 shares for $0.41 per share. The transaction valued at 4,716 led to the insider holds 25,248 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NOVN now has a Market Capitalization of 5.04M and an Enterprise Value of -3.65M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOVN has reached a high of $3.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8481, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1805.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NOVN traded about 345.88K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NOVN traded about 1.85M shares per day. A total of 26.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.36M. Insiders hold about 0.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NOVN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 462.95k with a Short Ratio of 0.46M, compared to 434.19k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.65% and a Short% of Float of 1.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.85. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.16 and -$1.24.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $6.31M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.01M to a low estimate of $3.95M. As of the current estimate, Novan Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.16M, an estimated increase of 2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.63M, an increase of 10.10% over than the figure of $2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.21M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.52M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.68M, down -13.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $74M and the low estimate is $15.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 79.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.