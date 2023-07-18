Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $0.60

As of close of business last night, Ocugen Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.60, up 2.11% from its previous closing price of $0.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0123 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3261270 shares were traded. OCGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6125 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OCGN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Zhang Junge bought 200,278 shares for $0.50 per share. The transaction valued at 99,999 led to the insider holds 1,077,182 shares of the business.

Musunuri Shankar sold 100,000 shares of OCGN for $108,000 on Feb 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,190,073 shares after completing the transaction at $1.08 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Musunuri Shankar, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $1.28 each. As a result, the insider received 128,000 and left with 2,227,950 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OCGN now has a Market Capitalization of 152.83M and an Enterprise Value of 82.39M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OCGN has reached a high of $2.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5692, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0845.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OCGN traded 7.95M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 225.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.47M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.90% stake in the company. Shares short for OCGN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 26.94M with a Short Ratio of 26.94M, compared to 41.79M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.51% and a Short% of Float of 13.63%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.32.