Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) Rise 0.85% in Day Trading, Closes at $1.19

The price of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) closed at $1.19 in the last session, up 0.85% from day before closing price of $1.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 690872 shares were traded. ONDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ONDS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on February 16, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Bushey Thomas sold 75,000 shares for $1.28 per share. The transaction valued at 96,000 led to the insider holds 252,642 shares of the business.

Bushey Thomas sold 72,804 shares of ONDS for $121,801 on Dec 23. The Director now owns 326,052 shares after completing the transaction at $1.67 per share. On Dec 22, another insider, Bushey Thomas, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 49,970 shares for $1.77 each. As a result, the insider received 88,597 and left with 231,659 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ONDS now has a Market Capitalization of 60.79M and an Enterprise Value of 76.06M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 17.64 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONDS has reached a high of $5.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9853, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8717.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ONDS traded on average about 399.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 672.96k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 47.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.80M. Insiders hold about 18.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ONDS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.54M with a Short Ratio of 1.54M, compared to 2.58M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.02% and a Short% of Float of 3.52%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.27M. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.9M to a low estimate of $3.93M. As of the current estimate, Ondas Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $604k, an estimated increase of 607.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.13M, up 1,107.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $60.4M and the low estimate is $50.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 115.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.