Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) was $13.88 for the day, down -0.07% from the previous closing price of $13.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1223967 shares were traded. PEB stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.78.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PEB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when BORTZ JON E bought 8,000 shares for $12.66 per share. The transaction valued at 101,256 led to the insider holds 1,173,102 shares of the business.

BORTZ JON E bought 3,632 shares of PEB for $46,073 on Jun 22. The Chairman and CEO now owns 1,165,102 shares after completing the transaction at $12.69 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, BORTZ JON E, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, bought 11,368 shares for $12.59 each. As a result, the insider paid 143,123 and bolstered with 1,161,470 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PEB now has a Market Capitalization of 1.71B and an Enterprise Value of 4.28B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEB has reached a high of $20.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.59.

Shares Statistics:

PEB traded an average of 2.26M shares per day over the past three months and 1.71M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 125.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.78M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 120.62% stake in the company. Shares short for PEB as of Jun 29, 2023 were 22.56M with a Short Ratio of 22.56M, compared to 20.89M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.33% and a Short% of Float of 27.31%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.04, PEB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.55.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.02 and -$0.62.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $395.6M to a low estimate of $349M. As of the current estimate, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s year-ago sales were $397.52M, an estimated decrease of -4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $393.15M, a decrease of -1.30% over than the figure of -$4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $401.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $374.93M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39B, up 1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.61B and the low estimate is $1.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.