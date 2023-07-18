Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Peloton Interactive Inc.’s stock clocked out at $8.83, up 1.61% from its previous closing price of $8.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8056740 shares were traded. PTON stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.51.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PTON’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Coddington Elizabeth F sold 10,418 shares for $8.98 per share. The transaction valued at 93,532 led to the insider holds 41,673 shares of the business.

Coddington Elizabeth F sold 35,186 shares of PTON for $333,278 on Jun 14. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 52,091 shares after completing the transaction at $9.47 per share. On May 18, another insider, Cotter Jennifer Cunningham, who serves as the Chief Content Officer of the company, sold 24,857 shares for $7.27 each. As a result, the insider received 180,596 and left with 37,793 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTON now has a Market Capitalization of 3.13B and an Enterprise Value of 4.65B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.64 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTON has reached a high of $17.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.93.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PTON traded 10.69M shares on average per day over the past three months and 10.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 350.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 310.65M. Insiders hold about 2.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PTON as of Jun 29, 2023 were 40.22M with a Short Ratio of 40.22M, compared to 32.92M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.35% and a Short% of Float of 13.54%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, Peloton Interactive, Inc. analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $14.25, with high estimates of $24.60 and low estimates of $2.18.

