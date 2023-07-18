ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Stock Price Peaks at $12.83 During Trading

The closing price of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) was $12.79 for the day, up 3.90% from the previous closing price of $12.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 567783 shares were traded. ACDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.04.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ACDC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when THRC Holdings, LP bought 186,148 shares for $13.40 per share. The transaction valued at 2,494,383 led to the insider holds 71,636,571 shares of the business.

THRC Holdings, LP bought 98,911 shares of ACDC for $1,326,397 on Jun 13. The 10% Owner now owns 71,450,423 shares after completing the transaction at $13.41 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, THRC Holdings, LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 64,783 shares for $12.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 818,209 and bolstered with 71,351,512 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACDC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.03B and an Enterprise Value of 3.33B. As of this moment, ProFrac’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACDC has reached a high of $27.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.49.

Shares Statistics:

ACDC traded an average of 764.27K shares per day over the past three months and 432.24k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.66M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ACDC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.46M with a Short Ratio of 4.46M, compared to 3.98M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.81% and a Short% of Float of 17.38%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.95 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.11 and $2.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.11. EPS for the following year is $2.99, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.44 and $1.98.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $909.4M to a low estimate of $698M. As of the current estimate, ProFrac Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $589.84M, an estimated increase of 34.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $784.87M, an increase of 15.20% less than the figure of $34.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $935.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $634.85M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.43B, up 35.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.09B and the low estimate is $2.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.