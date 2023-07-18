Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) closed at $7.77 down -4.31% from its previous closing price of $8.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 585817 shares were traded. SDIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.50.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on August 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $2.25 from $11 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Smith Matthew J. sold 2,589 shares for $5.11 per share. The transaction valued at 13,217 led to the insider holds 851,947 shares of the business.

Shaffer Richard J. sold 473 shares of SDIG for $2,427 on Jun 07. The Senior Vice President now owns 147,922 shares after completing the transaction at $5.13 per share. On Apr 20, another insider, Beard Gregory A, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 1,000,000 shares for $1.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,000,000 and bolstered with 3,986,507 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SDIG now has a Market Capitalization of 42.74M and an Enterprise Value of 98.17M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.05 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SDIG has reached a high of $37.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.83.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SDIG has traded an average of 355.79K shares per day and 1.15M over the past ten days. A total of 5.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.38M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SDIG as of Jun 29, 2023 were 257.9k with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 249.69k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.69% and a Short% of Float of 5.19%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.27 and a low estimate of -$3.14, while EPS last year was -$8.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.63, with high estimates of -$0.83 and low estimates of -$2.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.8 and -$12.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.36. EPS for the following year is -$2.34, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$4.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $22.47M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $22.73M to a low estimate of $22.2M. As of the current estimate, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.’s year-ago sales were $29.18M, an estimated decrease of -23.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.93M, a decrease of -2.70% over than the figure of -$23.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $28.46M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.4M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SDIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $100.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $92.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $96.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $106.03M, down -8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $131.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $143.16M and the low estimate is $120.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.