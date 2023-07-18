The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) was $27.95 for the day, up 3.14% from the previous closing price of $27.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 767994 shares were traded. PLCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.91.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PLCE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on May 11, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when ELFERS JANE T bought 43,000 shares for $23.70 per share. The transaction valued at 1,019,100 led to the insider holds 370,033 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLCE now has a Market Capitalization of 348.73M and an Enterprise Value of 843.73M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.51 whereas that against EBITDA is -816.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLCE has reached a high of $57.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.21.

Shares Statistics:

PLCE traded an average of 873.78K shares per day over the past three months and 869.61k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 12.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.63M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PLCE as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3M with a Short Ratio of 3.00M, compared to 3.54M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24.03% and a Short% of Float of 35.57%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.75 and a low estimate of -$2.18, while EPS last year was -$0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.85, with high estimates of $3.89 and low estimates of $3.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.46 and $1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.24. EPS for the following year is $3.69, with 4 analysts recommending between $5.66 and $1.7.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $342M to a low estimate of $331.67M. As of the current estimate, The Children’s Place Inc.’s year-ago sales were $380.88M, an estimated decrease of -11.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLCE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.71B, down -8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.61B and the low estimate is $1.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.