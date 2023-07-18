The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Stocks Hit Low of $117.79 Before Closing at $121.95

In the latest session, The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) closed at $121.95 up 4.42% from its previous closing price of $116.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6038749 shares were traded. PGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $122.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $117.79.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Progressive Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 256.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when Sauerland John P sold 12,000 shares for $131.81 per share. The transaction valued at 1,581,720 led to the insider holds 321,507 shares of the business.

Sauerland John P sold 12,000 shares of PGR for $1,530,600 on May 31. The VP and Chief Financial Officer now owns 333,507 shares after completing the transaction at $127.55 per share. On May 19, another insider, Broz Steven, who serves as the Chief Information Officer of the company, sold 926 shares for $136.50 each. As a result, the insider received 126,399 and left with 26,325 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PGR now has a Market Capitalization of 71.38B and an Enterprise Value of 77.99B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGR has reached a high of $149.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $109.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 130.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 132.37.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PGR has traded an average of 3.00M shares per day and 4.4M over the past ten days. A total of 584.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 583.38M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PGR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.08M with a Short Ratio of 3.08M, compared to 3.31M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.53% and a Short% of Float of 0.53%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PGR is 0.40, from 0.40 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.26. The current Payout Ratio is 33.70% for PGR, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 26, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.85 and a low estimate of $0.63, while EPS last year was $0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.07, with high estimates of $2.84 and low estimates of $1.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.76 and $4.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.22. EPS for the following year is $7.66, with 19 analysts recommending between $8.9 and $5.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $15.41B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $16.1B to a low estimate of $14.94B. As of the current estimate, The Progressive Corporation’s year-ago sales were $13.02B, an estimated increase of 18.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.6B, an increase of 17.20% less than the figure of $18.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.26B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $63.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $60.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $61.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.08B, up 19.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $68.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $73.3B and the low estimate is $63.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.