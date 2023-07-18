The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stocks Hit Low of $85.30 Before Closing at $85.56

In the latest session, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) closed at $85.56 down -3.45% from its previous closing price of $88.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 34363362 shares were traded. DIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $88.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $85.30.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Walt Disney Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 114.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 25 when WOODFORD BRENT sold 1,145 shares for $99.16 per share. The transaction valued at 113,538 led to the insider holds 29,138 shares of the business.

WOODFORD BRENT sold 1,139 shares of DIS for $108,444 on Mar 21. The EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax now owns 30,283 shares after completing the transaction at $95.21 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, WOODFORD BRENT, who serves as the EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax of the company, sold 1,139 shares for $103.44 each. As a result, the insider received 117,818 and left with 30,908 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DIS now has a Market Capitalization of 156.34B and an Enterprise Value of 194.46B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DIS has reached a high of $126.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $84.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 91.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.66.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DIS has traded an average of 13.26M shares per day and 15.06M over the past ten days. A total of 1.83B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.83B. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DIS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 20.84M with a Short Ratio of 20.84M, compared to 23.68M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 1.14%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for DIS, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 15, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 12, 2019. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 12, 2007 when the company split stock in a 10000:9865 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 23 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.31 and a low estimate of $0.88, while EPS last year was $1.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $0.96 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.18 and $3.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.8. EPS for the following year is $5.12, with 26 analysts recommending between $6.17 and $4.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $22.57B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $23.26B to a low estimate of $22.04B. As of the current estimate, The Walt Disney Company’s year-ago sales were $21.5B, an estimated increase of 4.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $21.57B, an increase of 7.00% over than the figure of $4.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $22.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.05B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $90.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $87.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $89.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $83.75B, up 6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $94.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $96.82B and the low estimate is $92.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.