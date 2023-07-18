There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) can be one of them

After finishing at $4.00 in the prior trading day, Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) closed at $4.03, up 0.75%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1529102 shares were traded. SFIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9050.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SFIX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Barkema Sarah sold 10,000 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 49,963 led to the insider holds 65,903 shares of the business.

O’Connor Casey sold 12,000 shares of SFIX for $61,674 on Mar 24. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 318,094 shares after completing the transaction at $5.14 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SFIX now has a Market Capitalization of 458.48M and an Enterprise Value of 379.38M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.22 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFIX has reached a high of $8.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7198, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0694.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.1M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 115.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.78M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SFIX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 10.66M with a Short Ratio of 10.66M, compared to 13.43M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.37% and a Short% of Float of 14.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.44 and -$1.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.79, with 15 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$1.52.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $371.51M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $374.64M to a low estimate of $369M. As of the current estimate, Stitch Fix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $481.9M, an estimated decrease of -22.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07B, down -21.20% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.7B and the low estimate is $1.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.