There Is Still Room For Berry Corporation (BRY) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The price of Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) closed at $6.99 in the last session, down -3.32% from day before closing price of $7.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1034551 shares were traded. BRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.82.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BRY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on July 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $8 from $9 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Smith Arthur T. sold 50,000 shares for $7.15 per share. The transaction valued at 357,255 led to the insider holds 614,180 shares of the business.

Smith Arthur T. sold 100,000 shares of BRY for $821,050 on Apr 17. The Executive Chairman now owns 664,180 shares after completing the transaction at $8.21 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Hunter Danielle E., who serves as the President of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $8.26 each. As a result, the insider received 247,809 and left with 188,757 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRY now has a Market Capitalization of 538.80M and an Enterprise Value of 963.34M. As of this moment, Berry’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRY has reached a high of $10.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.09.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BRY traded on average about 662.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 597.37k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 76.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.42M. Insiders hold about 10.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.18% stake in the company. Shares short for BRY as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.58M with a Short Ratio of 2.58M, compared to 2.61M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.35% and a Short% of Float of 3.81%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BRY is 0.48, which was 1.71 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 23.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 15.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.34 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.74, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.29 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $173.63M. It ranges from a high estimate of $202M to a low estimate of $145.9M. As of the current estimate, Berry Corporation’s year-ago sales were $253.13M, an estimated decrease of -31.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $184.07M, a decrease of -13.70% over than the figure of -$31.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $207M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $161.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $877M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $677.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $775.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $918.34M, down -15.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $747.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $907M and the low estimate is $577.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.