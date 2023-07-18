There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Inotiv Inc. (NOTV)

The price of Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) closed at $4.98 in the last session, up 1.22% from day before closing price of $4.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 513049 shares were traded. NOTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.7500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NOTV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 19, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $8 from $10 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Sagartz John E bought 5,100 shares for $4.91 per share. The transaction valued at 25,041 led to the insider holds 692,047 shares of the business.

Beattie John Gregory bought 5,000 shares of NOTV for $34,950 on Feb 22. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 63,795 shares after completing the transaction at $6.99 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, Pitchford William D, who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 2,123 shares for $5.82 each. As a result, the insider received 12,366 and left with 74,051 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NOTV now has a Market Capitalization of 128.28M and an Enterprise Value of 520.54M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.87 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOTV has reached a high of $27.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.6076, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.1056.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NOTV traded on average about 371.29K shares per day over the past 3-months and 243.24k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 25.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.72M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NOTV as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.36M with a Short Ratio of 1.36M, compared to 1.88M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.28% and a Short% of Float of 5.55%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $18.16, with high estimates of $184.17 and low estimates of $4.98.

