Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX) Records 4.78 million Shares Traded, Reaches $3.1494 High

After finishing at $2.66 in the prior trading day, Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: THRX) closed at $3.07, up 15.41%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4779634 shares were traded. THRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1494 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7500.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of THRX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 36.60 and its Current Ratio is at 36.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when HAYDEN DONALD J JR bought 9,900 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 49,489 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Foresite Capital Management V, bought 500,000 shares of THRX for $2,500,000 on Dec 29. The 10% Owner now owns 3,585,346 shares after completing the transaction at $5.00 per share. On Dec 29, another insider, HAYDEN DONALD J JR, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 500 and bolstered with 100 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, THRX now has a Market Capitalization of 133.78M and an Enterprise Value of -98.98M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, THRX has reached a high of $14.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.4505, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.4497.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 410.32K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.05M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 42.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.11M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.50% stake in the company. Shares short for THRX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.44M with a Short Ratio of 1.44M, compared to 1.12M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.29% and a Short% of Float of 7.17%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.93 and -$1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.39. EPS for the following year is -$1.49, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.04 and -$1.88.