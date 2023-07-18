This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) closed the day trading at $1.64 down -0.61% from the previous closing price of $1.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1525134 shares were traded. OTLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6320.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OTLK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on July 13, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 20 when Dagnon Terry sold 520,000 shares for $1.14 per share. The transaction valued at 590,200 led to the insider holds 653,058 shares of the business.

Evanson Jeff sold 267,000 shares of OTLK for $296,370 on Jan 20. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 745,975 shares after completing the transaction at $1.11 per share. On Jan 19, another insider, Evanson Jeff, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 103,255 shares for $1.22 each. As a result, the insider received 125,971 and left with 1,012,975 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OTLK now has a Market Capitalization of 420.93M and an Enterprise Value of 409.14M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 23.71 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OTLK has reached a high of $2.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5519, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2149.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OTLK traded about 1.19M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OTLK traded about 1.12M shares per day. A total of 256.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.67M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OTLK as of Jun 29, 2023 were 16.77M with a Short Ratio of 16.77M, compared to 16.46M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.53% and a Short% of Float of 9.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.25 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $72.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $177.83M and the low estimate is $8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,673.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.