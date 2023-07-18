Tidewater Inc. (TDW) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) was $59.44 for the day, down -0.60% from the previous closing price of $59.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 637137 shares were traded. TDW stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.25.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TDW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 74.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on July 14, 2023, initiated with a Strong Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $85.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when ROBOTTI ROBERT bought 27,000 shares for $39.64 per share. The transaction valued at 1,070,345 led to the insider holds 3,063,645 shares of the business.

ROBOTTI ROBERT bought 21,488 shares of TDW for $637,566 on Nov 28. The Director now owns 3,036,296 shares after completing the transaction at $29.67 per share. On Nov 25, another insider, ROBOTTI ROBERT, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,300 shares for $30.34 each. As a result, the insider paid 767,688 and bolstered with 3,014,808 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TDW now has a Market Capitalization of 3.02B and an Enterprise Value of 3.03B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDW has reached a high of $61.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.31.

Shares Statistics:

TDW traded an average of 722.66K shares per day over the past three months and 935.92k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.77M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TDW as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.74M with a Short Ratio of 3.74M, compared to 2.83M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.34% and a Short% of Float of 9.87%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.26, with high estimates of $1.52 and low estimates of $1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.89 and $3.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.36. EPS for the following year is $7.31, with 5 analysts recommending between $8.43 and $4.8.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $220.45M to a low estimate of $216.5M. As of the current estimate, Tidewater Inc.’s year-ago sales were $163.45M, an estimated increase of 33.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $293.47M, an increase of 53.00% over than the figure of $33.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $303.89M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $287.2M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $991.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $647.68M, up 54.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.38B and the low estimate is $1.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.