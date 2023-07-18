Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) was $1.69 for the day, up 1.81% from the previous closing price of $1.66. On the day, 6554238 shares were traded. TLRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TLRY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on November 02, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.90.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Kennedy Brendan sold 350,000 shares for $3.78 per share. The transaction valued at 1,322,755 led to the insider holds 6,224,196 shares of the business.

Kennedy Brendan sold 350,000 shares of TLRY for $1,018,395 on Oct 05. The Director now owns 6,574,196 shares after completing the transaction at $2.91 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Kennedy Brendan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 350,000 shares for $3.22 each. As a result, the insider received 1,128,015 and left with 6,924,196 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TLRY now has a Market Capitalization of 1.15B and an Enterprise Value of 1.35B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.26 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TLRY has reached a high of $5.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9336, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7799.

Shares Statistics:

TLRY traded an average of 15.17M shares per day over the past three months and 19.39M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 662.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 653.82M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TLRY as of Jun 29, 2023 were 73.7M with a Short Ratio of 73.70M, compared to 66.77M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.82% and a Short% of Float of 10.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$2.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.04. EPS for the following year is -$0.18, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $161.65M, an increase of 5.50% over than the figure of -$0.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $176M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $150.4M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TLRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $609.89M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $589.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $598.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $628.37M, down -4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $671.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $751.24M and the low estimate is $610.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.