Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) was $7.93 for the day, up 1.54% from the previous closing price of $7.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9221271 shares were traded. RIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.72.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RIG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on July 05, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $9.50 from $6.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when Tonnel David A sold 12,000 shares for $6.53 per share. The transaction valued at 78,360 led to the insider holds 476,802 shares of the business.

DEATON CHAD C bought 30,000 shares of RIG for $222,000 on Mar 02. The Director now owns 141,000 shares after completing the transaction at $7.40 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Adamson Keelan, who serves as the PRESIDENT AND COO of the company, sold 70,994 shares for $6.81 each. As a result, the insider received 483,469 and left with 482,813 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RIG now has a Market Capitalization of 6.08B and an Enterprise Value of 12.96B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIG has reached a high of $8.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.55.

Shares Statistics:

RIG traded an average of 15.66M shares per day over the past three months and 16.79M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 728.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 710.97M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RIG as of Jun 29, 2023 were 131.59M with a Short Ratio of 131.59M, compared to 144.01M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.17% and a Short% of Float of 18.52%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by Transocean Ltd (Switzerland) analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $67.32, with high estimates of $163.41 and low estimates of $2.10.

