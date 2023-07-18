Understanding Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW)’s financial health through ratios

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) closed the day trading at $0.47 up 0.51% from the previous closing price of $0.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0024 from its previous closing price. On the day, 614344 shares were traded. JUPW stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4799 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of JUPW, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 25 when FANI SKENDER bought 64,060 shares for $0.90 per share. The transaction valued at 57,654 led to the insider holds 122,000 shares of the business.

FANI SKENDER bought 64,060 shares of JUPW for $57,654 on Oct 25. The Director now owns 122,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.90 per share. On Oct 24, another insider, FANI SKENDER, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 101 shares for $0.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 84 and bolstered with 57,940 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JUPW now has a Market Capitalization of 12.53M and an Enterprise Value of 8.26M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.25 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JUPW has reached a high of $1.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3864, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6413.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, JUPW traded about 1.56M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, JUPW traded about 8.86M shares per day. A total of 25.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.44M. Insiders hold about 23.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.40% stake in the company. Shares short for JUPW as of Jun 29, 2023 were 506.64k with a Short Ratio of 0.51M, compared to 345.77k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.90% and a Short% of Float of 3.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.