Update from Pineapple Energy Inc. (PEGY): A steady trajectory

After finishing at $1.20 in the prior trading day, Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGY) closed at $1.30, up 8.33%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 523649 shares were traded. PEGY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2100.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PEGY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when NORTHERN PACIFIC GROWTH INVEST sold 65,969 shares for $1.69 per share. The transaction valued at 111,593 led to the insider holds 1,614,438 shares of the business.

NORTHERN PACIFIC GROWTH INVEST sold 44,650 shares of PEGY for $82,799 on Dec 14. The 10% Owner now owns 1,680,407 shares after completing the transaction at $1.85 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PEGY now has a Market Capitalization of 12.93M and an Enterprise Value of 27.69M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEGY has reached a high of $7.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3720, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0820.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 84.48K shares per day over the past 3-months and 94.08k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 9.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.04M. Insiders hold about 16.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PEGY as of Jun 29, 2023 were 102.5k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 88.71k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.03% and a Short% of Float of 1.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.27, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $22.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.4M to a low estimate of $22.4M. As of the current estimate, Pineapple Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.89M, an estimated increase of 280.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.3M, an increase of 202.20% less than the figure of $280.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.3M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEGY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $93.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $93.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $93.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.52M, up 239.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $123.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $123.2M and the low estimate is $123.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.