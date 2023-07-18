Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)

In the latest session, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) closed at $10.89 down -0.55% from its previous closing price of $10.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 533537 shares were traded. ACRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.84.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.10 and its Current Ratio is at 10.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Monahan Joseph sold 6,000 shares for $10.28 per share. The transaction valued at 61,663 led to the insider holds 141,724 shares of the business.

Manion Douglas J. bought 6,300 shares of ACRS for $49,532 on Mar 17. The Pres and CEO now owns 12,800 shares after completing the transaction at $7.86 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Manion Douglas J., who serves as the Pres and CEO of the company, bought 6,500 shares for $7.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,278 and bolstered with 6,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACRS now has a Market Capitalization of 769.70M and an Enterprise Value of 599.50M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 19.45 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACRS has reached a high of $18.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.57.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ACRS has traded an average of 645.86K shares per day and 453.63k over the past ten days. A total of 66.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.26M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ACRS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.28M with a Short Ratio of 5.28M, compared to 4.76M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.46% and a Short% of Float of 8.61%.

Earnings Estimates

