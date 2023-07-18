Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) was $35.53 for the day, down -0.86% from the previous closing price of $35.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 532393 shares were traded. VTYX stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.47.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VTYX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.40 and its Current Ratio is at 23.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 12 when NSV Partners III LP sold 3,275 shares for $37.62 per share. The transaction valued at 123,219 led to the insider holds 8,556,866 shares of the business.

Subramaniam Somu sold 3,275 shares of VTYX for $123,219 on Jul 12. The Director now owns 8,556,866 shares after completing the transaction at $37.62 per share. On Jul 11, another insider, NSV Partners III LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 28,646 shares for $37.54 each. As a result, the insider received 1,075,411 and left with 8,560,141 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VTYX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.08B and an Enterprise Value of 1.71B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTYX has reached a high of $47.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.43.

Shares Statistics:

VTYX traded an average of 805.92K shares per day over the past three months and 917.69k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.22M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VTYX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 9.81M with a Short Ratio of 9.81M, compared to 8.29M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.75% and a Short% of Float of 25.32%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.65 and a low estimate of -$0.78, while EPS last year was -$0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.73, with high estimates of -$0.61 and low estimates of -$0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.52 and -$3.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.87. EPS for the following year is -$3.2, with 10 analysts recommending between -$2.77 and -$3.55.