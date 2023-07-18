Veru Inc. (VERU) Records 3.28% Price increase in Monday Trading

The closing price of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) was $1.26 for the day, up 3.28% from the previous closing price of $1.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 827438 shares were traded. VERU stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2050.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of VERU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Eisenberger Mario sold 100,000 shares for $20.04 per share. The transaction valued at 2,003,550 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VERU now has a Market Capitalization of 112.44M and an Enterprise Value of 105.62M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.96 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VERU has reached a high of $24.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1816, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4773.

Shares Statistics:

VERU traded an average of 1.98M shares per day over the past three months and 944.31k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 80.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.13M. Insiders hold about 25.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VERU as of Jun 29, 2023 were 12.36M with a Short Ratio of 12.36M, compared to 15.41M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.85% and a Short% of Float of 16.78%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.16 and -$1.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.55, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.53 and -$0.58.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.94M to a low estimate of $6.5M. As of the current estimate, Veru Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.6M, an estimated increase of 6.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.72M, an increase of 275.40% over than the figure of $6.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.5M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VERU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.98M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $39.35M, down -26.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55.78M and the low estimate is $27.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 43.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.