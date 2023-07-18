Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) closed at $19.15 in the last session, down -0.88% from day before closing price of $19.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1866740 shares were traded.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VSCO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD sold 238,645 shares for $46.21 per share. The transaction valued at 11,027,499 led to the insider holds 7,763,409 shares of the business.

BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD sold 116,750 shares of VSCO for $5,381,358 on Feb 01. The Former 10% Owner now owns 8,002,054 shares after completing the transaction at $46.09 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 109,968 shares for $46.08 each. As a result, the insider received 5,067,325 and left with 8,118,804 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VSCO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.48B and an Enterprise Value of 4.14B. As of this moment, Victoria’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VSCO has reached a high of $48.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.24.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VSCO traded on average about 2.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.4M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 78.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.06M. Insiders hold about 10.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VSCO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 9.46M with a Short Ratio of 9.46M, compared to 8.09M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.26% and a Short% of Float of 14.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $1.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.72 and $2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.47. EPS for the following year is $3.12, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.85 and $2.35.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.44B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.46B to a low estimate of $1.42B. As of the current estimate, Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s year-ago sales were $1.52B, an estimated decrease of -5.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VSCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.34B, down -1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.57B and the low estimate is $6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.