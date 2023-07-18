WESCO International Inc. (WCC) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, WESCO International Inc. (NYSE: WCC) closed at $172.24 down -0.04% from its previous closing price of $172.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 501525 shares were traded. WCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $173.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $171.18.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of WESCO International Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Schulz David S. sold 1,867 shares for $167.07 per share. The transaction valued at 311,920 led to the insider holds 100,703 shares of the business.

Squires Nelson John III sold 3,490 shares of WCC for $628,200 on Jun 30. The EVP & GM, EES now owns 66,147 shares after completing the transaction at $180.00 per share. On Jun 28, another insider, Squires Nelson John III, who serves as the EVP & GM, EES of the company, sold 3,491 shares for $175.00 each. As a result, the insider received 610,925 and left with 69,587 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WCC now has a Market Capitalization of 8.83B and an Enterprise Value of 14.63B. As of this moment, WESCO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WCC has reached a high of $185.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 154.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 141.92.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WCC has traded an average of 815.94K shares per day and 578.23k over the past ten days. A total of 51.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.09M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WCC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.54M with a Short Ratio of 2.54M, compared to 1.68M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.96% and a Short% of Float of 5.75%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WCC is 1.50, from 0.38 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.84%. The current Payout Ratio is 2.30% for WCC, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 10, 1999 when the company split stock in a 1:57 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.8 and a low estimate of $3.92, while EPS last year was $4.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.62, with high estimates of $5.01 and low estimates of $3.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.15 and $14.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.32. EPS for the following year is $18.55, with 11 analysts recommending between $19.8 and $15.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.94B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.04B to a low estimate of $5.82B. As of the current estimate, WESCO International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.48B, an estimated increase of 8.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.86B, an increase of 6.30% less than the figure of $8.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.93B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.62B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.42B, up 7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.25B and the low estimate is $23.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.