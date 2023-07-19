29 analysts offer recommendations for Sunrun Inc. (RUN) stock

The price of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) closed at $22.14 in the last session, up 1.42% from day before closing price of $21.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18536486 shares were traded. RUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.11.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RUN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 17 when Fenster Edward Harris sold 25,000 shares for $19.92 per share. The transaction valued at 498,065 led to the insider holds 1,258,325 shares of the business.

Fenster Edward Harris sold 4,505 shares of RUN for $90,100 on Jul 14. The Director now owns 1,258,325 shares after completing the transaction at $20.00 per share. On Jul 06, another insider, Abajian Danny, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 539 shares for $16.02 each. As a result, the insider received 8,637 and left with 217,397 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RUN now has a Market Capitalization of 4.77B and an Enterprise Value of 13.44B. As of this moment, Sunrun’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 369.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.57 whereas that against EBITDA is -113.25.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RUN is 2.28, which has changed by -959.58% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,502.77% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RUN has reached a high of $39.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.72.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RUN traded on average about 9.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.47M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 214.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.65M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RUN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 35.62M with a Short Ratio of 35.62M, compared to 35.35M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.52% and a Short% of Float of 19.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 22 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of -$1.16, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of -$0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and -$3.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.34. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 22 analysts recommending between $1.11 and -$2.33.

Revenue Estimates

According to 19 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $628.41M. It ranges from a high estimate of $743M to a low estimate of $528M. As of the current estimate, Sunrun Inc.’s year-ago sales were $584.58M, an estimated increase of 7.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $646.81M, an increase of 2.40% less than the figure of $7.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $822M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $508M.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.32B, up 8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.45B and the low estimate is $2.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.