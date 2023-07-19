4 analysts offer recommendations for eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) stock

The price of eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) closed at $21.89 in the last session, down -11.12% from day before closing price of $24.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2512030 shares were traded. EXPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.46.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EXPI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on July 18, 2023, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when SANFORD PENNY sold 60,000 shares for $19.78 per share. The transaction valued at 1,186,824 led to the insider holds 26,984,043 shares of the business.

Sanford Glenn Darrel sold 500,000 shares of EXPI for $9,677,889 on Jun 12. The CEO and Chairman of the Board now owns 41,534,338 shares after completing the transaction at $19.36 per share. On May 17, another insider, SANFORD PENNY, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 60,000 shares for $13.71 each. As a result, the insider received 822,528 and left with 27,044,043 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EXPI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.36B and an Enterprise Value of 3.24B. As of this moment, eXp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 437.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 73.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 43.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.73 whereas that against EBITDA is 331.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXPI has reached a high of $24.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.90.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EXPI traded on average about 1.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.47M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 152.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.30M. Insiders hold about 48.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EXPI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 17.58M with a Short Ratio of 17.58M, compared to 13.03M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.46% and a Short% of Float of 23.30%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EXPI is 0.18, which was 0.17 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.73%. The current Payout Ratio is 328.40% for EXPI, which recently paid a dividend on May 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 15, 2021 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and $0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.4 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.19B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.24B to a low estimate of $1.14B. As of the current estimate, eXp World Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.42B, an estimated decrease of -15.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.16B, a decrease of -6.40% over than the figure of -$15.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.15B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.6B, down -7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.17B and the low estimate is $4.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.