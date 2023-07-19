A glimpse at Ring Energy Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

The closing price of Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) was $2.17 for the day, up 7.43% from the previous closing price of $2.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2510192 shares were traded. REI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of REI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 266.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on August 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $7.50 from $4.90 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when McKinney Paul D. bought 25,000 shares for $1.70 per share. The transaction valued at 42,500 led to the insider holds 1,345,192 shares of the business.

HARRIS RICHARD E sold 77,400 shares of REI for $136,147 on Mar 20. The Director now owns 227,694 shares after completing the transaction at $1.76 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, McKinney Paul D., who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the Board of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $1.78 each. As a result, the insider paid 89,000 and bolstered with 1,320,192 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REI now has a Market Capitalization of 423.46M and an Enterprise Value of 847.18M. As of this moment, Ring’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REI has reached a high of $3.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8230, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2308.

Shares Statistics:

REI traded an average of 2.08M shares per day over the past three months and 2.86M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 177.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.80M. Insiders hold about 9.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.40% stake in the company. Shares short for REI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 16.52M with a Short Ratio of 16.52M, compared to 14.85M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.47% and a Short% of Float of 12.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by REIT analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $185.79, with high estimates of $69.83 and low estimates of $5.06.

