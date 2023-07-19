Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Records 11.71% Price increase in Tuesday Trading

The closing price of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) was $0.94 for the day, up 11.71% from the previous closing price of $0.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0982 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1213482 shares were traded. ADN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9998 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8820.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ADN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADN now has a Market Capitalization of 49.76M and an Enterprise Value of 42.04M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.56 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADN has reached a high of $4.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7702, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4938.

Shares Statistics:

ADN traded an average of 608.26K shares per day over the past three months and 959.52k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.16M. Insiders hold about 13.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ADN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.08M with a Short Ratio of 2.08M, compared to 2.34M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.92% and a Short% of Float of 5.99%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.69. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.5 and -$0.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.84M, up 357.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $140M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $206.9M and the low estimate is $73.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 290.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.